VARA Juice Garden City
Açaí bowl
Mango Marvel
Pineapple and apple chunks, fresh blended mango, fresh cubed mango, Ashta or ice cream, Almonds, pistachio$9.99
Vara Twin Açaí bowl
Coconut 1st layer, Berry 2nd layer, Mango 3rd layer, fresh banana, strawberry, blueberry, granola, and pomegranate seeds$9.99
PO Açaí bowl
Fresh Pomegranate seeds in the bottom, Açaí 1st layer, Mango 2nd layer, topped with fresh strawberry, Pineapple, and apple chunks, granola, pistachio, and honey$9.99
Custom Acai bowl
Create your own acai bowl with your choice of fresh toppings and ingredients. Customize it just the way you like$9.99
Acai Bowl
Indulge in our refreshing acai bowl topped with fresh strawberries, banana slices, blueberries, crunchy granola, shredded coconut, and a creamy peanut butter drizzle for a delicious blend of flavors and textures.$9.99
VARA Smoothies
VARA Juice
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )$5.49
Pomango Passion
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie$7.48
Strawberry Banana$5.49
Jamaica Raspberry
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée$6.04
Jamaica Chocolate
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce$5.49
Mango$5.49
Strawberry and Mango$6.49
Avocado with Mango$6.49
Avocado with Strawberry$6.49
Awar Qalb$8.03
Avocado$7.04
VJ Pistachio$7.49
Banana with Milk$6.49
BB Smoothie
Mixberries with Banana$7.04
Cocktail Dream
The first layer of ice cream is on the bottom. The 2nd layer is a mix of strawberry, mango, and Peach.$7.04
Pina Colada$6.49
Mix berry$7.04
Smoothies with Fruit
Fruit Cup
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese$7.99
Arisi
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup$7.99
Fruit Salad
All Fruits mixed in together$11.28
Raw Juice
Green Juice
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger$7.04
Deluxe Juice
Pineapple, Orange$7.04
Diet Juice
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon$7.04
Premium Juice
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape$7.04
Red Juice
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate$7.04
Pomegranate Juice$6.04
Orange Juice$7.04
Carrot Juice$7.04
Apple Juice$7.04
Grape Juice$7.04OUT OF STOCK
Beet Juice
Beet$7.04
Slush
Coffee
Matcha
Matcha cloud
The Matcha Cloud offers a creamy texture combined with the earthy flavor of matcha. This drink not only pleases the palate but also provides a rich source of antioxidants and promotes relaxation and mental clarity.$6.49
Matchanana
Combining the goodness of matcha with the natural sweetness of banana, the Matchanana smoothie is a nutritious option. This drink is ideal for a refreshing boost and includes a blend that supports energy levels throughout the day.$6.49
Mocha Matcha
The Mocha Matcha combines rich coffee flavor with matcha, creating a delightful experience for mocha lovers. This unique twist not only satisfies cravings but also offers the health benefits of matcha within a traditional mocha setting.$6.49
Energy Drink
Family Size
