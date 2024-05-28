Vara Juice - Grand Blanc 545 East Grand Blanc Road
VARA Smoothies
- VARA Juice
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )$5.87+
- Pomango Passion
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie$6.94
- Strawberry Banana$5.49+
- Jamaica Raspberry
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée$5.49+
- Jamaica Chocolate
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce$5.49+
- Mango$5.49+
- Strawberry and Mango$6.94
- Avocado with Mango$6.49
- Avocado with Strawberry$6.49
- Awar Qalb$6.49
- Avocado$6.49
- VJ Pistachio$7.99
- Banana with Milk$6.49
- BB Smoothie
Mixberries with Banana$6.49
- Cocktail Dream
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.$6.49
- Pina Colada$6.49
Slush
Raw Juice
- Green Juice
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger$6.49
- Deluxe Juice
Pineapple, Orange$6.49
- Diet Juice
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon$6.49
- Premium Juice
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape$6.49
- Beet Juice
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate$6.49
- Pomegranate Juice$5.49+
- Orange Juice$6.49
- Carrot Juice$6.49
- Apple Juice$6.49
- Grape Juice$6.49
Smoothies with Fruit
- Fruit Cup
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese$6.99
- Arisi
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup$8.05
- Fruit Salad
All Fruits mixed in together$10.99
Energy Drink
Coffee
Family Size
Desserts
- OUT OF STOCKCustard cream filled wafflesOUT OF STOCK$3.99
- OUT OF STOCKMixed berry filled WafflesOUT OF STOCK$3.99
- OUT OF STOCKChocolate filled WafflesOUT OF STOCK$3.99
- OUT OF STOCKMini Raspberry Filled BeignetOUT OF STOCK$0.99
- OUT OF STOCKMini Choco Hazelnut BeignetOUT OF STOCK$0.99
- OUT OF STOCKLiege WafflesOUT OF STOCK$3.99
- OUT OF STOCKMini Butter CroissantOUT OF STOCK$1.99