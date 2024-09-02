Vara Juice - Grand Blanc 545 East Grand Blanc Road
VARA Smoothies
- VARA Juice
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )$5.87
- Pomango Passion
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie$6.94
- Strawberry Banana$5.49
- Jamaica Raspberry
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée$5.49
- Jamaica Chocolate
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce$5.49
- Mango$5.49
- Strawberry and Mango$6.94
- Avocado with Mango$6.49
- Avocado with Strawberry$6.49
- Awar Qalb$6.49
- Avocado$6.49
- VJ Pistachio$7.99
- Banana with Milk$6.49
- BB Smoothie
Mixberries with Banana$6.49
- Cocktail Dream
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.$6.49
- Pina Colada$6.49
Slush
Raw Juice
- Green Juice
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger$6.49
- Deluxe Juice
Pineapple, Orange$6.49
- Diet Juice
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon$6.49
- Premium Juice
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape$6.49
- Red Juice
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate$6.49
- Pomegranate Juice$5.49
- Orange Juice$6.49
- Carrot Juice$6.49
- Apple Juice$6.49
- Grape Juice$6.49
- Beet$6.49