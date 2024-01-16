🍏🍌 Fresh and Natural Smoothies Available for Pickup! Order Now 🏪
VARA Juice
Cholov Yisroel Ingredients
- VARA Juice
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )$6.04+
- Avocado with Mango$7.04
- Avocado with Strawberry$7.04
- Strawberry and Mango$7.04
- Avocado$7.04
- Awar Qalb$7.04
- Jamaica Raspberry
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée$6.04+
- Mango$5.99+
- Arisi
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup$7.49
- Banana with Milk$7.04
- Jamaica Chocolate
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce$6.04+
- Pina Colada$7.04
- Caramel Ice Coffee$6.99
- Chocolate Caramel Ice Coffee$6.99
- chocolate ice Coffee$6.99
Pareve Ingredients
- Mixed Berry$7.04
- BB Smoothie NO MILK
Mixberries with Banana$7.04
- Strawberry$5.99+
- Watermelon$7.04
- Pineapple$7.04
- Lemon Mint$7.04
- Lemon Ginger Honey$7.41
- Pomegranate Juice$5.99+
- PinkBurst$7.04
- Kiwi$7.04
- Beet Juice
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate$7.04
- Premium Juice
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape$7.04
- Apple Juice$7.04
- Carrot Juice$7.04
- Orange Juice$7.04
- Green Juice
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger$7.04
- Diet Juice
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon$7.04
- Deluxe Juice
Pineapple, Orange$7.04
Energy Drinks (Pareve)
Cholov Yisroel with D.E. ingredients
Family Size half gallen
- Orange (Pareve) gallen$25.00
- Pomegranate (Pareve)half gallen$25.00
- Avocado (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Banana With Milk (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- BB Smoothie (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Kiwi (Pareve)half gallen$25.00
- lemon Ginger Honey (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Lemon Mint (Pareve)half gallen$25.00
- Melon {Cantaloupe} ( Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Mix Berry (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Pineapple (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Piña Colada (Cholo Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- PinkBurst (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- watermelon (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Strawberry (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Jamaica Raspberry (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$28.00
- Mango (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Jamaica Chocolate (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Apple (Pareve)half gallen$25.00
- Carrot (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- awar qalb half gallen$28.00
- green juice half gallen$25.00
- Dite half gallon$25.00
Desserts
Salad
Vara Juice Locations and Ordering Hours
545 East Grand Blanc Road
(313) 502-4208
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10AM
Greenfield Dearborn
(313) 749-7958
Open now • Closes at 10:45PM
Bridgeview IL
(708) 377-0780
Open now • Closes at 1AM
311 Crooks Ave
(973) 970-2626
Open now • Closes at 11PM
Bay Ridge NYC
(347) 899-4787
Open now • Closes at 12:30AM
Garden City
(313) 915-5909
Open now • Closes at 10:45PM
9717 Mission Gorge Road
(619) 800-3900
Open now • Closes at 10PM
Sterling Heights
(586) 355-5438
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 12PM
VARA Juice West Dearborn
(313) 879-2212
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 9AM
VARA Juice -Oak Park
(313) 571-4077
Closed • Opens Wednesday at 10AM
Vara Juice- Ypsilanti
(734) 345-3037
Open now • Closes at 10:30PM