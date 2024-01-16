🍏🍌 Fresh and Natural Smoothies Available for Pickup! Order Now 🏪
Açaí bowl
Mango Marvel
Pineapple and apple chunks, fresh blended mango, fresh cubed mango, Ashta or ice cream, Almonds, pistachio$10.30
PO Açaí bowl
Fresh Pomegranate seeds in the bottom, Açaí 1st layer, Mango 2nd layer, topped with fresh strawberry, Pineapple, and apple chunks, granola, pistachio, and honey$10.30
Vara Twin Açaí bowl
Coconut 1st layer, Berry 2nd layer, Mango 3rd layer, fresh banana, strawberry, blueberry, granola, and pomegranate seeds$10.30
Custom Acai bowl$10.30
Cholov Yisroel Ingredients
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )$6.25
Strawberry and Mango$7.25
Jamaica Raspberry
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée$6.25
Mango$5.99
Avocado with Mango$7.25
Awar Qalb$8.03
Arisi
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup$7.99
Banana with Milk$7.25
Avocado with Strawberry$7.25
Avocado$7.49
Jamaica Chocolate
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce$6.04
Pina Colada$7.25
Caramel Ice Coffee$7.49
Chocolate Caramel Ice Coffee$7.49
chocolate ice Coffee$7.49
Pareve Ingredients
Strawberry$5.99
Lemon Mint$7.25
PinkBurst$7.25
Red Juice
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate$7.25
Mixed Berry$7.25
Lemon Ginger Honey$7.41
Kiwi$7.25
Watermelon$7.25
BB Smoothie NO MILK
Mixberries with Banana$7.25
Pineapple$7.25
Premium Juice
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape$7.25
Pomegranate Juice$5.99
Carrot Juice$7.25
Orange Juice$7.25
Green Juice
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger$7.25
Diet Juice
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon$7.25
Deluxe Juice
Pineapple, Orange$7.25
Apple Juice$7.04
Energy Drinks (Pareve)
Cholov Yisroel with D.E. ingredients
Family Size half gallen
Orange (Pareve) gallen$30.00
Pomegranate (Pareve)half gallen$25.00
Avocado (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$28.00
Banana With Milk (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
BB Smoothie (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$28.00
Kiwi (Pareve)half gallen$28.00
lemon Ginger Honey (Pareve) half gallen$28.00
Lemon Mint (Pareve)half gallen$28.00
Mix Berry (Pareve) half gallen$28.00
Pineapple (Pareve) half gallen$28.00
PinkBurst (Pareve) half gallen$28.00
watermelon (Pareve) half gallen$28.00
Strawberry (Pareve) half gallen$28.00
Jamaica Raspberry (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$28.00
Mango (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$28.00
Jamaica Chocolate (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$28.00
Apple (Pareve)half gallen$28.00
Carrot (Pareve) half gallen$28.00
awar qalb half gallen$30.00
green juice half gallen$28.00
Dite half gallon$28.00
half gallen Beet
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate$28.00
premium (Cholo Yisroel) half gallen$28.00
pina colada HALAF GALLON$28.00
deluxe juice hallaf gallon$28.00
salad
Desserts (Copy)
Custard cream filled waffles$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Mixed berry filled Waffles$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Chocolate filled Waffles$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Mini Raspberry Filled Beignet$0.99OUT OF STOCK
Mini Choco Hazelnut Beignet$0.99OUT OF STOCK
Liege Waffles$3.99OUT OF STOCK
Mini Butter Croissant$1.99OUT OF STOCK
Mini Choc croissant$1.99OUT OF STOCK
