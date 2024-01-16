VARA Juice - Oak Park VARA Juice -Oak Park
Featured Items
- Arisi$7.49
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup
VARA Juice
Cholov Yisroel Ingredients
- VARA Juice$5.99+
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
- Avocado with Mango$6.99
- Avocado with Strawberry$6.99
- Strawberry and Mango$6.99
- Avocado$6.99
- Awar Qalb$6.49
- Jamaica Raspberry$5.99+
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée
- Mango$5.99+
- Arisi$7.49
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup
- Banana with Milk$6.99
- Jamaica Chocolate$5.99+
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce
- Pina Colada$6.99
- Caramel Ice Coffee$6.99
- Chocolate Caramel Ice Coffee$6.99
- chocolate ice Coffee$6.99
Pina Colada
Pareve Ingredients
- Mixed Berry$6.99
- BB Smoothie NO MILK$6.99
Mixberries with Banana
- Strawberry$5.99+
- Watermelon$6.99
- Pineapple$6.99
- Lemon Mint$6.99
- Lemon Ginger Honey$7.41
- Pomegranate Juice$5.99+
- PinkBurst$6.99
- Kiwi$6.99
- Beet Juice$6.99
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate
- Premium Juice$6.99
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape
- Apple Juice$6.99
- Carrot Juice$6.99
- Orange Juice$6.99
- Green Juice$6.99
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger
- Diet Juice$6.99
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon
- Deluxe Juice$6.99
Pineapple, Orange
Energy Drinks (Pareve)
Cholov Yisroel with D.E. ingredients
- Cocktail Dream$6.99
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.
- Strawberry Banana$5.99+
- Mocha Latte$6.99+
- fruit salad$10.49
- pomango passion$6.99
- fruit cup$7.99
- Cocktail Dream (Copy)$6.99
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.
Family Size half gallen
- Orange (Pareve) gallen$24.99
- Pomegranate (Pareve)half gallen$22.00
- Avocado (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$23.97
- Banana With Milk (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$17.99
- BB Smoothie (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$21.99
- Kiwi (Pareve)half gallen$21.99
- lemon Ginger Honey (Pareve) half gallen$21.99
- Lemon Mint (Pareve)half gallen$21.99
- Melon {Cantaloupe} ( Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$21.99
- Mix Berry (Pareve) half gallen$21.99
- Pineapple (Pareve) half gallen$21.99
- Piña Colada (Cholo Yisroel) half gallen$21.99
- PinkBurst (Pareve) half gallen$21.99
- watermelon (Pareve) half gallen$21.99
- Strawberry (Pareve) half gallen$21.99
- Jamaica Raspberry (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$22.00
- Mango (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$22.00
- Jamaica Chocolate (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$22.00
- Apple (Pareve)half gallen$22.00
- Carrot (Pareve) half gallen$22.00
- awar qalb half gallen$23.99
- Green juice half gallen$24.99
- Dite half gallon$23.99