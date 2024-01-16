VARA Juice - Oak Park VARA Juice -Oak Park
VARA Juice
Cholov Yisroel Ingredients
- VARA Juice
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )$6.04
- Avocado with Mango$7.04
- Avocado with Strawberry$7.04
- Strawberry and Mango$7.04
- Avocado$7.04
- Awar Qalb$7.04
- Jamaica Raspberry
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée$6.04
- ,Mango$5.99
- Arisi
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup$7.99
- Banana with Milk$7.04
- Jamaica Chocolate
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce$6.04
- Pina Colada$7.04
- Caramel Ice Coffee$6.99
- Chocolate Caramel Ice Coffee$6.99
- chocolate ice Coffee$6.99
Pareve Ingredients
- Mixed Berry$7.04
- BB Smoothie NO MILK
Mixberries with Banana$7.04
- Strawberry$5.99
- Watermelon$7.04
- Pineapple$7.04
- Lemon Mint$7.04
- Lemon Ginger Honey$7.41
- Pomegranate Juice$5.99
- PinkBurst$7.04
- Kiwi$7.04
- Beet Juice
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate$7.04
- Premium Juice
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape$7.04
- Apple Juice$7.04
- Carrot Juice$7.04
- Orange Juice$7.04
- Green Juice
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger$7.04
- Diet Juice
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon$7.04
- Deluxe Juice
Pineapple, Orange$7.04
Energy Drinks (Pareve)
Cholov Yisroel with D.E. ingredients
Family Size half gallen
- Orange (Pareve) gallen$25.00
- Pomegranate (Pareve)half gallen$25.00
- Avocado (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Banana With Milk (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- BB Smoothie (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Kiwi (Pareve)half gallen$25.00
- lemon Ginger Honey (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Lemon Mint (Pareve)half gallen$25.00
- Melon {Cantaloupe} ( Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Mix Berry (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Pineapple (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Piña Colada (Cholo Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- PinkBurst (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- watermelon (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Strawberry (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- Jamaica Raspberry (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$28.00
- Mango (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Jamaica Chocolate (Cholov Yisroel) half gallen$25.00
- Apple (Pareve)half gallen$25.00
- Carrot (Pareve) half gallen$25.00
- awar qalb half gallen$28.00
- green juice half gallen$25.00
- Dite half gallon$25.00
- half gallen Beet
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate$25.00
Desserts
- Custard cream filled waffles$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mixed berry filled Waffles$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Chocolate filled Waffles$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Raspberry Filled Beignet$0.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Choco Hazelnut Beignet$0.99OUT OF STOCK
- Liege Waffles$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Butter Croissant$1.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mini Choc croissant$1.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mango Marvel
Pineapple and apple chunks, fresh blended mango, fresh cubed mango, Ashta or ice cream, Almonds, pistachio$9.99
- Vara Twin Açaí bowl
Coconut 1st layer, Berry 2nd layer, Mango 3rd layer, fresh banana, strawberry, blueberry, granola, and pomegranate seeds$9.99
- PO Açaí bowl
Fresh Pomegranate seeds in the bottom, Açaí 1st layer, Mango 2nd layer, topped with fresh strawberry, Pineapple, and apple chunks, granola, pistachio, and honey$9.99
