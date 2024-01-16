VARA Juice - Ypsilanti Vara Juice- Ypsilanti
Featured Items
- Fruit Cup$7.49
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese
- Fruit Salad$9.99
All Fruits mixed in together
- Mango$5.49+
VARA Smoothies
- VARA Juice$5.49+
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )
- Pomango Passion$6.49
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie
- Strawberry Banana$7.14+
- Jamaica Raspberry$5.49+
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée
- Jamaica Chocolate$7.14+
mango smoothie with Chocolate Sauce
- Mango$5.49+
- Strawberry and Mango$6.49
- Avocado with Mango$6.49
- Avocado with Strawberry$6.49
- Awar Qalb$5.50
- Avocado$6.99
- VJ Pistachio$7.49
- Banana with Milk$6.49
- BB Smoothie$6.49
Mixberries with Banana
- Cocktail Dream$6.49
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.
- Pina Colada$6.49
VARA Slush
Raw Juice
- Green Juice$6.49
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger
- Deluxe Juice$6.49
Pineapple, Orange
- Diet Juice$6.49
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon
- Premium Juice$6.49
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape
- Beet Juice$6.49
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate
- Pomegranate Juice$5.49+
- Orange Juice$6.99
- Carrot Juice$6.49
- Apple Juice$6.49
- Grape Juice$6.49
Smoothies with Fruit
- Fruit Cup$7.49
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese
- Arisi$7.49
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top fresh fruit cuts which include banana ,strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. all that in one great cup
- Fruit Salad$9.99
All Fruits mixed in together
