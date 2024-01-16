VARA Juice - Brooklyn Bay Ridge NYC
VARA Smoothies
- Vara Juice
ice cream the first layer, 2nd layer strawberry,3rd layer Avocado and 4th layer Mango. (the most seller )$5.97
- Pomango Passion
Pomegranate Seeds as the first layer, 2nd layer Strawberry banana smoothie, 3rd Layer Mango smoothie$6.88
- Strawberry Banana$5.94
- Jamaican Mango
Mango smoothie with wildberry Purée or Chocolate Drizzle$5.97
- Mango$5.97
- 2 Way$6.88
- Awar Qalb$7.04
- Avocado$7.35
- Banana Milk$6.49
- BB Smoothie
Mixberries with Banana$7.04
- Cocktail Dream
Ice cream on the bottom as the first layer. the 2nd layer it's a mix of strawberry, mango Peach and orange.$7.04
- Pina Colada$6.88
- VJ Pistachio$7.49
Smoothies no milk
Smoothies with Fruit
- Fruit Cup
All fruit mix into one cup and also it comes with strawberry and mango smoothies and on the top Ricotta cheese$9.18
- Araisi
Mango smoothie with mixed berry syrup around the Cup and, on the top, fresh fruit cuts, which include banana, strawberry, pineapple, Apple, raisins, coconuts, and wafer stick on the top. All that in one great Cup$8.50
- Fruit Salad
All Fruits mixed in together$12.00
Raw Juice
- Green Juice
Cucumber, Green Apple, Celery, Ginger$7.04
- Deluxe Juice
Pineapple, Orange$7.04
- Diet Juice
Apple, Ginger, Pineapple, Kiwi, Lemon$7.04
- Premium Juice
Carrot, Orange, Pineapple,Grape$7.04
- Red Juice
Beets, Carrots, Pomegranate$7.04
- Pomegranate Juice$6.04
- Orange Juice$7.04
- Carrot Juice$7.04
- Apple Juice$7.04
- Grape Juice$7.04
- Ginger Blast$7.04
- Beet$7.04
Energy Drink
Coffee
Family Size
Desserts
- Custard cream filled waffles$3.99
- Mixed berry filled Waffles$3.99
- Chocolate filled Waffles$3.99
- Mini Raspberry Filled Beignet$0.99
- Mini Choco Hazelnut Beignet$0.99OUT OF STOCK
- Liege Waffles$3.99OUT OF STOCK
- mini plain beignet$0.99
- Mini Choc croissant$1.99
- Mango Marvel
Pineapple and apple chunks, fresh blended mango, fresh cubed mango, Ashta or ice cream, Almonds, pistachio$10.99
- Vara Twin Açaí bowl
Coconut 1st layer, Berry 2nd layer, Mango 3rd layer, fresh banana, strawberry, blueberry, granola, and pomegranate seeds$10.99
- PO Açaí bowl$10.99